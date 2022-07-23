Ludhiana trader’s murder: Family blames police of inaction

A day after a trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim’s family blamed the police of inaction. They stated that unidentified assailants had attempted to murder the deceased, Balkar Singh, seven months ago, but police took six months to lodge an FIR. They said if police had taken the matter seriously, his life could have been saved.

A board of three doctors conducted the postmortem and found his skull was fractured and there was a deep cut inflicted by a sharp weapon on his throat. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects. Police suspect an old rivalry was the motive and there were more two or more assailants.

The FIR had been lodged based on the statement of Ajmer Singh, the victim’s father. He stated that his son ran a building material store on Tajpur Road and had left the house at around 2 pm on Thursday. When they tried to contact him at 4.30 pm, they found his phone was switched off. Police was informed and they traced him through the GPS device installed in his car, who found him lying dead in a pool of blood.

Satwinder Singh, the victim’s brother, said on December 8, 2021, unidentified assailants had attempted to murder Balkar in Kakka village and robbed him of ₹50,000 in cash and a mobile phone. “We had informed Meharban police immediately after the incident, but to no avail. Six months later, Tibba police lodged a case of attempt to murder against unidentified accused on June 14,” said Satwinder .

“We had provided the IMEI number of Balkar’s mobile phone which had been robbed to the police so that the assailants could be traced, but they didn’t put in any effort. If they had taken the matter seriously, my brother’s life could have been saved,” he added. He added that his brother had also gotten into a spat with some other traders, about which they had informed the police. Balkar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

12 booked for murder bid on pastor in Walipur Khurd

Dakha Police have booked at least 12 people for attempting to murder a pastor in Walipur Khurd village.

The accused are Gurpreet Singh and Gurdev Singh, residents of Walipur Khurd, and Satnam Singh of Razapur village and their nine identified accomplices.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim, Birbal Singh. He said the suspects were trying to force him to shut down his church and to leave the village.

He added that he was driving back home on July 19, when the men waylaid him, broke the windshield of his car and assaulted him with sticks and iron rods. Birbal said panchayat members of the village had also threatened him on July 16.

