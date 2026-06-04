Ludhiana: Trader uploads ‘insulting’ content against estranged wife, booked

: Days after a shoe trader was booked for allegedly morphing photographs of his wife’s minor niece following a family dispute, he has now been booked in another case for allegedly posting objectionable and defamatory content targeting his estranged wife and her family on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant claimed that the social media posts were aimed at tarnishing the family’s reputation and causing mental harassment (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused was booked on the complaint of his brother-in-law, who alleged that he had been harassing the family after a marital discord led to his sister leaving the matrimonial home and returning to her parental house.

According to the complainant, the accused uploaded objectionable and insulting posts on his social media accounts targeting his wife and mother-in-law. He further alleged that the trader also morphed and uploaded his photograph in a derogatory manner with the intention of humiliating him publicly.

The complainant claimed that the social media posts were aimed at tarnishing the family’s reputation and causing mental harassment. Following an inquiry, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Inspector Vijay Kumar said that an FIR has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. The investigation is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Vijay Kumar said that an FIR has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. The investigation is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

Read More