Ludhiana: Traffic hit for over 2 hrs as protesters block NH seeking arrest of influencer

Traffic on the Ludhiana–Jalandhar national highway remained snarled for over two hours on Sunday after Sikh organisations and Nihang groups blocked the Ladhowal toll plaza demanding the arrest of a social media influencer booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters said they would continue the agitation until the accused was arrested and sent behind bars, accusing the police of delaying action. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protest triggered a gridlock stretching over 2 km, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

The protesters suspended toll collection, allowing vehicles to pass free of charge, but blocked a section of the highway, forcing traffic to move through a single carriageway.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of Chetan Sharma, against whom an FIR was registered on June 17 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a social media post.

They alleged that despite nearly a month having elapsed since the case was registered, police had failed to arrest the accused.

They also claimed that an earlier protest outside the office of the Ludhiana commissioner of police had failed to yield any concrete action.

The protesters said they would continue the agitation until the accused was arrested and sent behind bars, accusing the police of delaying action.

The blockade caused significant inconvenience to commuters.

Teji, a resident of Himachal Pradesh returning from Ludhiana with an ailing relative after medical treatment, said he remained stuck in the traffic jam for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Ravi Kumar, a Ludhiana resident travelling to Jalandhar to attend a funeral, said motorists were left waiting for over two hours without knowing the reason behind the disruption.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said, “Talks with the protesting groups are underway. Traffic is being regulated through a single carriageway and diversions will be introduced, if required, to ease congestion,” the ADCP said.

Police officials said the protesters’ demands had been conveyed to senior authorities and efforts were underway to restore traffic movement and resolve the standoff peacefully.