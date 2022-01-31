Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana traffic police issues 250 challans for using high-beam lights
chandigarh news

Ludhiana traffic police issues 250 challans for using high-beam lights

The traffic police of city’s police commissionerate on Sunday initiated a drive against use of high-beam lights and issued atleast 250 challans to the violators
Ludhiana traffic police installed ten special checkpoints at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and other main roads of city to curb the menace of high-beam lights. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The traffic police of city’s police commissionerate on Sunday initiated a drive against use of high-beam lights and issued atleast 250 challans to the violators.

The police installed ten special checkpoints at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and other main roads of city to curb the menace.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Sandeep Sharma said high-beams are cause of mishaps on highways and a source of trouble for drivers. “The police have started a drive against high-beam lights. We have started rotating and shifting nakas at different places in the city at night under the supervision of traffic assistant commissioner of police and zone in-charges. We are also educating the drivers about the rules,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP