Ludhiana traffic woes: No Chaura Bazar entry for cars, autos on weekends

To tackle traffic congestion, the Ludhiana traffic police have implemented a trial ban on the entry of auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers in Chaura Bazar and nearby markets during weekends. The initiative, coupled with an anti-encroachment drive, showed promising results on its first day, Saturday, according to officials. Barricades placed to stop entry of auto-rickshaws and four-vehicles in Chaura Bazar. The move is aimed to ease the traffic congestion. (Manish/Ht)

To enforce the ban, barricades were set up near the Clock Tower and police personnel were deployed to redirect vehicles to alternative routes. The measures aim to streamline the traffic flow and enhance the shopping experience in the city’s busiest market.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Jatin Bansal said the move addresses the frequent traffic jams caused by encroachments and high vehicle density in Chaura Bazar, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays when footfall peaks. “We held consultations with all stakeholders before initiating this drive,” the ACP added.

Chaura Bazar, a hub of commercial activity, sees heavy crowds on weekends. The combination of parked vehicles, encroachments and a high volume of traffic often results in gridlock, inconveniencing both shoppers and shopkeepers.

Under the new rules, entry to Chaura Bazar will be restricted to two-wheelers during weekends, with other vehicles stopped at designated points outside the market. Police personnel will guide drivers to alternate routes to ensure smooth implementation. The visitor can park their vehicles on multilevel parking near the Municipal Corporation building.

Shopkeepers and residents have expressed cautious optimism about the initiative. “If this helps reduce traffic and attracts more customers, it will benefit everyone,” said a local shopkeeper.

The ACP added that the traffic police would assess the project’s effectiveness and consider permanent measures based on feedback from stakeholders. For now, the trial run aims to provide a more accessible and congestion-free shopping experience in one of Ludhiana’s most iconic marketplaces.