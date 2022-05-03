Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Train delayed as labour unions block tracks for an hour

According to railway officials, around 5.30am, the TTE had found some passengers trying to board the train without a valid ticket and stopped them. It was later found that the passengers were members of some labour unions, who called in their supporters and started a protest
Published on May 03, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana-Bhiwani Express Special departed an hour late from the local railway station after the members of various labour unions blocked the tracks adjoining platform number 6 on Monday morning after a travel ticket examiner (TTE) penalised some passengers travelling without tickets.

According to railway officials, around 5.30am, the TTE had found some passengers trying to board the train without a valid ticket and stopped them. It was later found that the passengers were members of some labour unions, who called in their supporters and started a protest.

Railway protection force and Government railway police officials immediately rushed to the spot to control the situation. Some of the protesters were also rounded up and the train operations resumed around 6.30am.

Officials said the protest had left hundreds of passengers hassled and action will be taken against the protesters under law.

