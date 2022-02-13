Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Training course on dairy farming concludes at GADVASU
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Training course on dairy farming concludes at GADVASU

As many as 16 trainees, including two women and 14 men, participated in two-week-long training course on dairy farming held at GADVASU in Ludhiana
The trainees were given basic theoretical as well as practical knowledge about starting a new venture in dairy farming at the session held at GADVASU in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A two-week-long training course for dairy farmers conducted by the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, culminated on Saturday.

As many as 16 trainees, including two women and 14 men, participated in the programme. The trainees were given basic theoretical as well as practical knowledge about starting a new venture in dairy farming. The programme was co-ordinated by Dr Jaswinder Singh and Dr YS Jadoun.

Head of department Dr RK Sharma advised trainees to have adequate planning in connection to land, breeding of high-yielding dairy animals and balanced feeding, and to give more stress on use of indigenous herbal preparations rather than heavy doses of antibiotics. He also delivered lectures on identification of sick and healthy animals, appropriate use of antibiotics and care, artificial insemination and management of pregnant animals.

The training programme covered different aspects of dairy farming, including selection and identification of dairy breeds, breeding strategies, housing management, feeding management, breeding management, general healthcare management, first-aid, integrated farming system, marketing and value addition of dairy produce.

An exposure visit to a dairy farm, dairy plant, and clinics was also arranged. Integrated farming system (IFS) unit was also organised to inculcate entrepreneurship and practical skills among the dairy farmers.

The valedictory session was chaired by Dr Satyavan Rampal, director of students’ welfare-cum-estate officer, who emphasised the need for adopting dairy farming as a business venture since Punjab is the breeding tract of dairy animals and farmers can benefit by selling good-quality germplasm of dairy animals throughout the country.

The farmers of Punjab state were advised to contact university’s experts through its tele-advisory kendra at 62832-58834 and 62832-97919 for any kind of help. The mobile numbers remain functional from 9am to 5pm on all working days.

