Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Transport minister to meet roadways unions over pending demands on October 22

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 20, 2024 06:44 AM IST

At a meeting of unions held on Saturday in Ludhiana, leaders, including Resham Singh Gill and Harminder Singh, reiterated that though the chief minister had previously assured a resolution by July 2024, no concrete steps have been taken

A meeting between transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and unions representing contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC has been scheduled for October 22 to discuss further action regarding the ongoing standoff over the workers’ demands, according to an official letter released by Punbus Management Company Limited, Chandigarh.

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. (HT Photo)
Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. (HT Photo)

The unions, which include the Punjab Roadways/Punbus Contract Workers’ Union and the State Transport Workers’ Union, have been pressing for the regularisation of contract workers and a resolution to several long-standing demands.

At a meeting of these unions held on Saturday in Ludhiana, leaders, including Resham Singh Gill and Harminder Singh, reiterated that though the chief minister had previously assured a resolution by July 2024, no concrete steps have been taken.

According to Shamsher Singh, general secretary of Punjab Roadways/Punbus/PRTC Union, the unions agreed to postpone the protest and strike initially planned for October 21 following a meeting with the transport minister on October 16, during which the minister requested more time to address their concerns.

The October 22 meeting, scheduled at Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, will be a decisive moment. “We have warned that if our demands are not addressed satisfactorily, both unions will resume their postponed strikes and ramp up their protests. These actions could include widespread opposition during the upcoming by-elections and more aggressive demonstrations across the state”, said Harminder Singh, PRTC Union head, Patiala.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On