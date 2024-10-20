Ludhiana: Transport minister to meet roadways unions over pending demands on October 22

A meeting between transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and unions representing contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC has been scheduled for October 22 to discuss further action regarding the ongoing standoff over the workers’ demands, according to an official letter released by Punbus Management Company Limited, Chandigarh. Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. (HT Photo)

The unions, which include the Punjab Roadways/Punbus Contract Workers’ Union and the State Transport Workers’ Union, have been pressing for the regularisation of contract workers and a resolution to several long-standing demands.

At a meeting of these unions held on Saturday in Ludhiana, leaders, including Resham Singh Gill and Harminder Singh, reiterated that though the chief minister had previously assured a resolution by July 2024, no concrete steps have been taken.

According to Shamsher Singh, general secretary of Punjab Roadways/Punbus/PRTC Union, the unions agreed to postpone the protest and strike initially planned for October 21 following a meeting with the transport minister on October 16, during which the minister requested more time to address their concerns.

The October 22 meeting, scheduled at Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, will be a decisive moment. “We have warned that if our demands are not addressed satisfactorily, both unions will resume their postponed strikes and ramp up their protests. These actions could include widespread opposition during the upcoming by-elections and more aggressive demonstrations across the state”, said Harminder Singh, PRTC Union head, Patiala.