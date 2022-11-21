Ludhiana: Travel agent among 2 held for 28-year-old man’s murder

A month after a 28-year-old man was hacked to death in Bhamian area of Jamalapur, police have arrested two men, including a travel agent, Sumit Khanna of Prem Vihar on Tibba Road.

The other arrested accused is Deepak Trehan alias Deepu of Jaswant Nagar, Tajpur Road.

They were arrested for the murder of one Paras Khatri, 28, of Punjab Housing Board Colony, Moti Nagar, who worked as a collection agent with Sandeep Singh, a financer.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2, said the accused were arrested from separate locations in the city and they had been moving around frequently to avoid arrest. At least 11 others had been booked for the murder including Ajay Pandit, his brother Rajan Pandit, Vishal Sood, Simran Sood, Chandan Bharti, Sachin Bhatti, Sankit and Sagar and their three unidentified aides.

“The accused reportedly had an old enmity with Sandeep Singh, Paras’s employer. On October 10, Paras had accompanied Sandeep and two others to Ludhiana Court Complex, where the accused Rajan Pandit, Chotu Jawaddi and others got into a spat with them. Rajan had allegedly threatened Paras after the incident,” said the inspector.

The arrested duo told police that they had been keeping tabs on Paras for a few days. On October 21, when Paras and his friend Abhishek Avi were going towards Bhamian on a scooter, the accused waylaid and attacked them with sharp weapons.

Avi managed to escape, but Paras suffered severe injuries. “Khatri was rushed to the hospital by his friends, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. After his death, Jamalpur police had lodged a murder case,” said Juneja.

The inspector said a hunt is on for the arrest of the other accused. Ajay and Rajan Pandit are notorious criminals and are facing trial in several criminal cases.