Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Trees axed in Model Town, inquiry marked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 09, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that a complaint has been received and an inquiry initiated

The district administration has marked an inquiry into a case of unauthorised chopping of trees in the Model Town area of the city. Amarpreet Singh Makkar, a local resident, filed a complaint at the office of deputy commissioner regarding axing of trees on Wednesday.

The DC has alleged that the trees were being cut by a senior government official planning to buy property in the area. (HT File)
“Around January 7 midnight, I saw some people roaming on the Model Town Market road near Gulati Chowk and cutting trees. When I stopped the vehicle and asked them, they said they had permission, but they could not produce any such document at that time,” Makkar wrote in his complaint.

Makkar said that when he inquired from the Municipal Corporation and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) about the permission, he was told that no person in the Model Town area or the organisation has not been given permission to cut trees.

He said that by the time he reached there, around three eucalyptuses trees had been already axed. He has asked the authorities to take strong note of the incident and take strict action.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “I have received the complaint and marked an inquiry into it.” Makkar also alleged that the trees were being cut by some higher government official who was planning to buy some property there.

