Ludhiana: Truck driver held for stealing grains from government godown

Jagraon police have arrested a truck driver for stealing grains from a rice godown owned by Pungrain and recovered 75 quintals of rice from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Buzrag village in Jagraon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have also booked Narinder Singh in the case, who works as a supervisor at the godown and is employed by a private contractor.

Assistant sub-inspector, Angrez Singh, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA, staff) said that the truck driver confessed that the supervisor of the godown in Cheemna village is involved in selling grains to a private trader.

He said that Narinder is absconding and the police are conducting raids to arrest him.

Angrez said that they have conveyed to the godown authorities to conduct an audit so that any past thefts can also be traced.

He said that a case under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sadar Jagraon police station

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}