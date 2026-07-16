Ludhiana: Truck mows down pizza delivery worker near Ayali Chowk

A 27-year-old pizza delivery worker and a father of two was killed in a road accident near Ayali Chowk in the early hours of Wednesday when a truck hit the bike. The truck driver fled the scene after the crash, leaving him dead.

The ASI said they are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the truck and trace the absconding driver. (HT File)

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The victim was identified as Deepak Yadav, a resident of Anand Vihar. According to police, the accident occurred around 3 am when Deepak was returning home after completing his part-time shift as a pizza delivery executive.

Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said that Deepak was employed at a cloth house and also worked part-time delivering pizzas to support his family. He was riding home on his motorcycle when the collision took place near Ayali Chowk.

The impact of the crash caused fatal injuries, resulting in his immediate death. A friend following on a scooter witnessed the aftermath and quickly alerted the police.

A team from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the scene and shifted the body to Civil Hospital for the post-mortem examination. Police said action against the unidentified truck driver will be initiated based on statements of the victim’s family.

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{{^usCountry}} The ASI said they are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the truck and trace the absconding driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ASI said they are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the truck and trace the absconding driver. {{/usCountry}}

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