Ludhiana: Truck overturns, narrow escape for driver

A truck driver had a narrow escape after the vehicle overturned while he was trying to turn it to get on to the slip road on the old bridge near Chand Cinema on Tuesday morning. The truck was loaded with material weighing 10 tonne and was coming via the Jalandhar Bypass side.

Due to the incident, traffic remained affected on the stretch for around seven hours. It was restored after a crane was brought to the site around 1pm to lift the truck.

According to inspector Gopal Krishan, Salem Tabri station house officer, the truck was going towards Alamgir village through the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road. As the bridge is closed for the movement of four-wheelers, especially heavy vehicles, the driver turned the truck towards the slip road, causing it to overturn. Passersby rescued him after breaking open the windshield of the truck. He suffered minor injuries in the incident.