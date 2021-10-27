Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Truck overturns, narrow escape for driver
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Truck overturns, narrow escape for driver

The truck was loaded with material weighing 10 tonne and was coming via the Jalandhar Bypass side. Driver was rescued by passersby
The overturned truck near Chand Cinema road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A truck driver had a narrow escape after the vehicle overturned while he was trying to turn it to get on to the slip road on the old bridge near Chand Cinema on Tuesday morning. The truck was loaded with material weighing 10 tonne and was coming via the Jalandhar Bypass side.

Due to the incident, traffic remained affected on the stretch for around seven hours. It was restored after a crane was brought to the site around 1pm to lift the truck.

According to inspector Gopal Krishan, Salem Tabri station house officer, the truck was going towards Alamgir village through the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road. As the bridge is closed for the movement of four-wheelers, especially heavy vehicles, the driver turned the truck towards the slip road, causing it to overturn. Passersby rescued him after breaking open the windshield of the truck. He suffered minor injuries in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP