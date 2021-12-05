Ludhiana: Truck-SUV collision stops traffic at southern bypass
As the truck tried to overtake the vehicle, it collided with an SUV creating a massive traffic jam at the southern bypass near Gill Chowk on the southern bypass
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 11:22 PM IST
After the collision of an SUV and truck on Saturday evening, a massive traffic jam was seen at the southern bypass near Gill Chowk on Sunday evening. No causality was reported.
It was only after the police removed the vehicles involved in the crash from the site that traffic was resumed on the stretch. Hundreds of commuters were stuck in a traffic for around an hour on Gill Road and the Ludhiana -Malerkotla Road was also affected and hundreds of vehicles stuck in the jam.
Eyewitnesses said that the mishap took place after a truck tried to overtake a vehicle and collided with an SUV.