Ludhiana: Truck-SUV collision stops traffic at southern bypass

After the collision of an SUV and truck on Saturday evening, a massive traffic jam was seen at the southern bypass near Gill Chowk on Sunday evening. No causality was reported.

It was only after the police removed the vehicles involved in the crash from the site that traffic was resumed on the stretch. Hundreds of commuters were stuck in a traffic for around an hour on Gill Road and the Ludhiana -Malerkotla Road was also affected and hundreds of vehicles stuck in the jam.

Eyewitnesses said that the mishap took place after a truck tried to overtake a vehicle and collided with an SUV.