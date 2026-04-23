Ludhiana: Two 2 snatchers arrested in Khanna, country-made pistol, ammunition seized

Sadar Khanna police on Wednesday arrested two snatchers and recovered a .315 bore illegal country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from their possession.

The accused in the custody of Khanna police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The police have also seized a stolen motorcycle from the duo. The accused have been identified as Deepak Shah of Dharampura Mohalla, Khanna, and Prem Nath of Khanna.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Vinod Kumar said that both the accused were involved in executing snatchings in the city. Recently they had robbed a shopkeeper by threatening him while flashing the pistol.

There was a tip that the accused were heading towards Isru village on a stolen motorcycle.

Following which the team of Sadar Khanna police set up a checkpoint near Rasulra village and nabbed the two accused. On frisking, the police recovered the weapon from their possession.

A case under sections 309 (4), 111 (2) of BNS and 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered against the accused at Sadar Khanna police station.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused confessed to executing snatchings and thefts in different areas of Khanna, Doraha and Samrala as well as in other districts including Fatehgarh Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused confessed to executing snatchings and thefts in different areas of Khanna, Doraha and Samrala as well as in other districts including Fatehgarh Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Both the accused are already facing multiple FIRs under charges of theft and snatching. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the accused are already facing multiple FIRs under charges of theft and snatching. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police have initiated further investigation and are trying to trace more persons involved with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have initiated further investigation and are trying to trace more persons involved with them. {{/usCountry}}

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