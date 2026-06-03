Ludhiana: Two arrested for firing at PSPCL sub-station

A contractual employee of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had a narrow escape after two youths allegedly opened fire at him during an attempted robbery inside a power sub-station in Janta Nagar late Monday night, police said. The bullet missed the target, but the employee was later assaulted by the accused before local residents intervened and apprehended them.

Aman, the injured PSPCL employee, sustained injuries in the assault and was taken to a hospital for treatment. (HT File)

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The accused, identified as Krishan Mohan (23) and Pankaj Rajput (18), both residents of Shimlapuri, were handed over to the police by residents who gathered at the spot after hearing the victim’s cries for help. An illegal pistol was recovered from their possession, and an FIR has been registered by the Shimlapuri police.

Aman, the injured PSPCL employee, sustained injuries in the assault and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, in-charge of the special cell, said the victim alleged that the accused had entered the sub-station with the intention of robbing him.

According to his statement, the duo opened fire at him and subsequently assaulted him when he resisted.

However, investigators said preliminary findings also point to a possible altercation between the victim and the accused at a cigarette kiosk outside the sub-station shortly before the incident. Police are examining both angles and are yet to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the firing.

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{{^usCountry}} According to investigators, the accused allegedly chased Aman into the sub-station following the altercation and assaulted him there. The role of the firearm and the motive behind the attack are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to investigators, the accused allegedly chased Aman into the sub-station following the altercation and assaulted him there. The role of the firearm and the motive behind the attack are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Harpreet Singh said one of the accused is already facing trial in another criminal case. He added that the police are questioning the duo to ascertain the source of the illegal weapon recovered from them.

Police said further interrogation is expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the incident and help determine whether the attack was linked to a robbery attempt, a personal dispute or another motive.