Ludhiana | Two arrested for stealing 117 street lights

The Moti Nagar police arrested two accused on January 5 for stealing street lights in ward 22 of Zone B .

The accused Manpreet Singh of Sanjay Gandhi Colony and Neeraj of Bhamian, said they had sold the stolen lights further to a person, whom the police are trying to trace.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kushaldeep Singh of Abohar of Fazilka, who said he has contract to maintain street lights installed in ward number 22 and other areas of Zone B of municipal corporation (MC).

Kushaldeep added that he found 50 street lights from ward number 22 missing. On checking, he found that 67 street lights from other areas of MC were also stolen from December 16 to January 2.

Inspector Surinder Kumar, station house officer at Moti Nagar Police Station said the police have arrested the accused. but the lights are yet to be recovered.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.