Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM

A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused managed to cut open the shutter’s lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open.

Bank official Gurcharan Singh Mahi said he had received a call from the deputy manager of the bank about the shutter being broken, following which, he rushed to the bank.

“I found that the shutter was broken using a gas cutter machine and when I opened the ATM booth in the presence of staff and checked the machine, I found that machine and the cash was safe,” he said, adding that upon checking the footage of CCTV camera installed at the spot, it was found that the accused had turned up at around 2.15 am and made an attempt to steal the cash before leaving at 3 am.

Assistant sub-inspector John Masih, who is investigating the case, said that as per CCTV footage, two miscreants have made an attempt, but failed.

A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station. An investigation has been initiated to identify and trace the accused.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Body found in treamtemt plant: Woman, aide held for murdering Samrala resident

Ludhiana Two days after the body of a 24-year-old Samrala resident was recovered from a 40-feet deep treatment plant, police arrested two accused who allegedly pushed the man into the well on Thursday. Police said the accused, Pooja Rani, 28, and Sahil Kumar, 24, both of Kamal Colony of Samrala as well as the victim, Jaskaran Singh of Otalan village, are drug addicts, adding that they went to the non-functional treatment plant to take drugs. It was here that the accused pushed the victim into the well, officials added. Police said the victim earlier resided in Kamal Colony and knew the accused. He had returned from Dubai in the last fortnight. Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station head officer at Samrala police station, said the victim’s mother had approached the police with the missing complaint on August 14. During investigation, the police learnt that Jaskaran had gone to meet Pooja, from whose house, the police had earlier recovered the victim’s motorcycle. The woman confessed to the crime during questioning

AAP leader booked for attacking educationist after viral video

Ludhiana A local leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who is also a former Sarpanch, thrashed a former private school’s director and also tossed his turban in the office of the school principal. The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the office. Police lodged an FIR against the accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh after the video went viral. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ajit Singh of Sihora village, former director of Shaheedgarh Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sihora. He had served the school for at least 17 years. The complainant said the accused got into an argument with him on the school campus on August 16, before attacking him and tossing his turban. The accused allegedly further threatened him. Assistant sub-inspector Harjinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.r

