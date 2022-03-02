Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two booked for opening fire in wedding, sending videos to lawyer to threaten him
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Two booked for opening fire in wedding, sending videos to lawyer to threaten him

The accused also recorded the act and later sent it to an advocate on his mobile phone with an intention to threaten him following a property dispute
The accused, who were reportedly in inebriated condition, had opened fire in the air using a revolver and .12 bore rifle. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men have been booked for opening fire in the air during a marriage function held in Kakka village in November 2021, police said on Tuesday.

The accused also recorded the act and later sent it to an advocate on his mobile phone with an intention to threaten him following a property dispute.

After advocate Dapinderjit Singh Gill of Dharampura lodged a complaint at the Meharban police station, an FIR was registered against the accused identified as Jagwinder Singh and Harman Singh, also from the same locality.

The complainant stated that he had a property dispute with the accused, who had attended a function held in a farm in Kakka village on the intervening night of November 28 and 29 last year. The accused, who were reportedly in inebriated condition, had opened fire in the air using a revolver and .12 bore rifle.

ASI Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was registered under sections 336 and 506 of the IPC, and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused.

RELATED STORIES

A hunt is on to nab the duo, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP