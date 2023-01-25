Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Two booked for stealing oil from industrial unit

Published on Jan 25, 2023 11:56 PM IST

Police booked a driver and a factory worker for stealing 15-ton oil used for various purposes from an industrial unit in Dugri Village. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police booked a driver and a factory worker for stealing 15-ton oil used for various purposes from an industrial unit in Dugri Village.

The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deep and Parminder Singh alias Kaka.

While Hardeep was in charge of incoming and outgoing stock at the plant, Kiran enterprises, Parminder used to transport the stock to different places from the factory on a contract basis.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the owner of the plant Gurneetpal Singh.

Gurneetpal said his unit produces paint solvents, industrial oil and other products.

He said that during a check on January 24, it was found that around 15 tons of oil had been stolen from the plant. He said that upon investigation, it was found that Hardeep and Parminder had stolen the oil.

He said that the two accused confessed that they were involved in stealing oil due to their bad economic conditions.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh said that a case under section 381 (theft in dwelling house) and 408 (breach of trust) of the IPC has been registered against them at the Doraha police station.

