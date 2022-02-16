Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Two days after attack, SR Ladhar continues tirade against police, rival parties

Former bureaucrat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Gill constituency candidate SR Ladhar further claimed that police had told him that two persons have been arrested in the case, but he found out from his sources that no arrests have been made yet
Former bureaucrat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Gill constituency candidate SR Ladhar who was attacked during campaigning in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT File)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after he came under attack during campaigning, former bureaucrat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Gill constituency candidate SR Ladhar continued his tirade against the police for alleged inaction.

Addressing a press conference at the party office near Phoolanwal Chowk in Ludhiana, Ladhar said that the police’ claims of him sustaining minor injuries and being able to walk after the attack are not true. “I was taken on a wheelchair as I was not in a condition to walk after the attack,” said Ladhar.

The 63-year-old BJP leader further claimed that police had told him that two persons have been arrested in the case, but he found out from his sources that no arrests have been made yet.

The BJP nominee also alleged that police had fudged the FIR and involved BJP worker Gurmukh Singh Gora, at whose house he was at when the attack took place.

The former bureaucrat further said, “If the police can carry out such a shoddy probe in an attack on a retired public servant who has served as the deputy commissioner of nearly four districts, I wonder the ordeal that a common man goes through.”

He went on to allege that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the ruling Congress party were behind the attack as they were growing insecure of his rising popularity. “Two of the suspects Jagwinder Singh, 30, alias Raju, a resident of Humayunpura village, and Lavjit Singh, 25, of Jhameri village are office-bearers of AAP and their pictures were also seen on one of the posters,” said Ladhar, adding that he has lodged a complaint with the state election commission.

