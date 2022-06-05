Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Two days after jail clash, 18 inmates booked

The accused, who belong to rival groups, had indulged in a scuffle on June 1, after which jail authorities had carried out a checking, in which four mobiles were found abandoned in the jail cell and nine mobiles were recovered from inmates.
Two days after a clash broke out between two groups of jail inmates, police booked 18 prisoners on Friday. (Representative Image/Ht File)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 02:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after a clash broke out between two groups of jail inmates, police booked 18 prisoners on Friday.

A case was registered against Jagjit Singh, Anu Kumar, Naveen Negi, Akashdeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gaura, Jonty, Rohan Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sahil Kanda, and Sukhdev Singh of one group, and Shubham Arora, Karanveer Walia, Paras Kumar and Mohammad Nadeem of the rival group.

One of the accused in the case, Shubham Mota alias Shubham Arora, had suffered injuries in the clash.

Ludhiana Central Jail assistant superintendent Harminder Singh said the accused, who belong to rival groups, had indulged in a scuffle on June 1, after which jail authorities had carried out a checking, in which four mobiles were found abandoned in the jail cell and nine mobiles were recovered from inmates.

A case under Sections 160 (committing affray), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Prisons Act was registered against the accused.

15 mobiles seized from inmates

In another case, jail inmates, including Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and Jonty, were booked after seven mobiles were found in their possession, while eight mobiles were found abandoned.

