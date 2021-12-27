Ludhiana | Two drug peddlers held with 20kg poppy husk
The Sidhwan Bet police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 20 kg poppy husk from their possession.
The police have also seized their two-wheeler.
Following a tip-off, the accused Mangal Singh of Madepur village, and Ranjit Singh of Goswal village were arrested near a bridge over the Buddha Nullah in Safipura village.
Sub-inspector Chamkaur Singh said the accused were passing from the area on a two-wheeler that was without a number plate. On checking, 20 kg poppy husk kept in a bag was recovered from their possession.
A case under Sections 15, 25 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Sidhwan Bet police station.