Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Two drug peddlers held with 20kg poppy husk
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Two drug peddlers held with 20kg poppy husk

Following a tip-off, the Ludhiana police arrested two drug peddlers near a bridge over the Buddha Nullah in Safipura village and recovered 20 kg poppy husk kept in a bag with them
A case under Sections 15, 25 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Sidhwan Bet police station. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sidhwan Bet police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 20 kg poppy husk from their possession.

The police have also seized their two-wheeler.

Following a tip-off, the accused Mangal Singh of Madepur village, and Ranjit Singh of Goswal village were arrested near a bridge over the Buddha Nullah in Safipura village.

Sub-inspector Chamkaur Singh said the accused were passing from the area on a two-wheeler that was without a number plate. On checking, 20 kg poppy husk kept in a bag was recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections 15, 25 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Sidhwan Bet police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP