Ludhiana | Two drug peddlers held with 20kg poppy husk

Following a tip-off, the Ludhiana police arrested two drug peddlers near a bridge over the Buddha Nullah in Safipura village and recovered 20 kg poppy husk kept in a bag with them
A case under Sections 15, 25 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Sidhwan Bet police station. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sidhwan Bet police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 20 kg poppy husk from their possession.

The police have also seized their two-wheeler.

Following a tip-off, the accused Mangal Singh of Madepur village, and Ranjit Singh of Goswal village were arrested near a bridge over the Buddha Nullah in Safipura village.

Sub-inspector Chamkaur Singh said the accused were passing from the area on a two-wheeler that was without a number plate. On checking, 20 kg poppy husk kept in a bag was recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections 15, 25 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at the Sidhwan Bet police station.

