Ludhiana: Two elderly women fall prey to snatchers in city, police registers FIR

The local police registered two separate cases after two elderly women fell prey to snatchers in incidents on Pakhowal Road and Haibowal, officials said. Paramjit Kaur, 80, said that on Friday, she was outside her house in Durgapuri when the accused turned up on a bike and snatched her earrings.

In the first case, the Dugri police registered a first-information report (FIR) based on the statement of one Harbans Kaur, 75, a resident of Kanchan Colony. Harbans Kaur said the incident happened on March 15 when she and her husband were buying fruits near the Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road.

She said two women and a man approached her posing as acquaintances and struck up a conversation. She alleged that as she was engrossed in the conversation, the woman stole her gold earrings and escaped.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under section 303 (2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused. He said police are combing through footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.

In the second case, two bike-borne miscreants snatched an 80-year-old woman’s gold earrings outside her home at Durgapuri in Haibowal. The Haibowal police registered the case against the unidentified accused after a complaint by the elderly woman, identified as Paramjit Kaur.

The woman said that on Friday, she was outside her house in Durgapuri when the accused turned up on a bike and snatched her earrings.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Makhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 304 (snatching), 307 (theft involving preparation for causing harm, such as death or injury) and 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said they are scanning footage from CCTV cameras to identify the accused.