Ludhiana: Two firms booked for forging papers to obtain GST registrations

The state GST department has initiated criminal proceedings against two firms and an individual in Ludhiana by registering separate FIRs over allegations of cheating, forgery and the use of fabricated documents and electronic records to obtain or operate GST registrations.

Police officials said the allegations would be examined during the course of the investigation and further action would be taken based on the evidence collected. (HT File)

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The cases have been registered against Radhe Sales Corporation and its proprietor Shalu, Guru Nanak Sales Corporation of New Shimlapuri, and Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Jhujhar Nagar in Shimlapuri.

In the first case, Daba police registered an FIR against Radhe Sales Corporation and its proprietor on the complaint of the state GST department. The department officials alleged that the accused had obtained GST registration by submitting forged documents.

The case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 338 (forgery), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In two separate cases, Shimlapuri police registered FIRs against Guru Nanak Sales Corporation and Sarabjit Kaur after the department alleged that the accused were operating firms under GST registrations obtained on the basis of forged electronic records.

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{{^usCountry}} Department officials further alleged that fabricated electronic records were furnished to cheat the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Department officials further alleged that fabricated electronic records were furnished to cheat the department. {{/usCountry}}

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Both the cases have been registered under Sections 336, 340 and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials said the allegations would be examined during the course of the investigation and further action would be taken based on the evidence collected.