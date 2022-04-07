Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Two fresh Covid infections reported in 24 hours

So far, 1,09,791 Covid cases have been reported in Ludhiana, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus
On Wednesday, Ludhiana was left with 13 active cases of Covid. (HT File)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

So far, 1,09,791 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. On Wednesday, the district was left with 13 active cases. Ten persons are under home-isolation while three are under treatment at different hospitals. The administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.

