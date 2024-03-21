 Ludhiana: Two groups clash over road rage - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Two groups clash over road rage

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 21, 2024 10:56 PM IST

The eyewitnesses claimed that they heard four gunshots; after some time, both the groups left the spot after they realised that the police could reach there at any moment

Two groups indulged in a scuffle near Circuit House on late Wednesday night following a road rage. According to eyewitnesses, gunshots were also reported on the spot, however no one suffered bullet injuries. Though the locals informed the police, the accused managed to escape.

According to the police, they are scanning the CCTVs installed near the spot to identify the accused. (HT File Photo)
The police have initiated an investigation. According to the police, they are scanning the CCTVs installed near the spot to identify the accused.

As per eyewitnesses, occupants of two cars indulged in a scuffle following a road rage. Meanwhile, their aides turned up there and indulged in a violent scuffle. Meanwhile, some of the accused opened fire. The eyewitnesses claimed that they heard four gunshots. After some time, both the groups left the spot after they realised that the police could reach there at any moment.

PAU police station SHO inspector Bhagat Vir Singh stated that they are trying to trace the accused. The inspector added that they have initiated investigation, and no evidence of gunshots has been found from the spot so far.

