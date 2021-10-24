Ludhiana: Two held with 50gm heroin

Two Dubai-returned men were arrested with 50g heroin from the National Highway near Bhora village crossing near Jalandhar Bypass on Friday.

The accused were identified as Gurpinder Singh, 27, of Bhundri village, Sidhwan Bet, and Jaswinder Singh, 31, of Sidhwan Khurd village. Police have also seized the car in which the duo was travelling.

Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused were nabbed following a tip-off. A case under Section 22/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station. He added that the accused had recently returned from Dubai.