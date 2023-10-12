Ludhiana: Two horrifying crashes and miraculous escapes

The occupants of the three vehicles involved in two horrific crashes in the city miraculously escaped with minor injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The first accident involved a collision between two cars on Ferozepur Road. In the second crash, a speeding car crashed into an electricity pole in the Model Town area after which the driver fled the scene. Both the incidents happened on Tuesday.

Two cars collided late at night on Ferozepur Road, resulting in substantial damage to both the vehicles. Fortunately, the occupants in both cars sustained only minor cuts and bruises.

The accident occurred near the M.B.D. Mall as a Hyundai Creta from B.R.S. Nagar turned towards Mullanpur, while a black Thar from Ferozepur Road was speeding from the opposite direction, resulting in the collision.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the Thar was speeding and that empty alcohol bottles were found inside the vehicle.

The Sarabha Nagar police arrived at the scene. Both vehicles and their occupants were taken to the police station.

Jaswinder Singh, assistant sub inspector Sarbha Nagar said, “We have reached the spot and both the cars collided badly and eventually both the parties have compromised.”

In the other incident, a speeding car crashed into an electricity pole in Model Town area opposite Lyallpur sweet shop late evening on Tuesday. According to the officials of Model Town police station, they have registered the case under section 427 of the IPC against the accused following the complaint of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer said, “We have received the complaint from PSPCL officials as a speedy car damaged the electricity pole in Model Town area and the driver fled away from the spot. We are investigating the matter and tracing the accused.”

