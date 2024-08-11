Ludhiana: Two jail inmates booked after 8-month long probe for possessing mobile phone

After an eight-month-long investigation, division number 7 police lodged an FIR against two inmates for illegal possession and use of mobile phones within the jail premises. The inmates, Jagtej Singh from Patiala and Manjinder Singh from Ramgarh village in Ludhiana, have been booked under the Prison Act. After an eight-month-long investigation, division number 7 police lodged an FIR against two inmates for illegal possession and use of mobile phones within the jail premises. The inmates, Jagtej Singh from Patiala and Manjinder Singh from Ramgarh village in Ludhiana, have been booked under the Prison Act. (HT File)

The investigation was initiated after senior prison officials found that the inmates had circulated and uploaded photos and videos recorded within the jail on social media platforms. The breach of security and regulations prompted an immediate inquiry, led by Superintendent of police (SP) security Kunwar Veer Pratap Singh, on the orders of the additional director general of police (ADGP) prisons.

In 2023, Jagtej Singh, who is facing murder charges, had applied for bail at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The bail plea was opposed by the ADGP (prisons) Arun Pal Singh, who filed an affidavit stating that Jagtej Singh, Manjinder Singh, and three other inmates from different jails were using mobile phones in jail and circulating prohibited content online.

Departmental action was recommended against the then-superintendents of Ludhiana Central Jail and other involved jails. Furthermore, ADGP prisons requested the ADGP cyber crime to take steps to remove incriminating content from social media platforms. Directions were also issued to lodge a first information report against the inmates involved.

Sub-inspector Janak Raj from Tajpur Road police post confirmed that, based on the complaint and the inquiry report, the police have officially registered a case against the two inmates under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act for the unlawful use of mobile phones.