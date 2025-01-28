Ludhiana: Two kids crushed to death in road mishaps

Two children lost their lives in separate road accidents in the district on Sunday evening. An “overspeeding” car crushed to death a four-year-old boy on Kohara Road. The kid was standing outside a petrol pump along with his mother waiting for his father who was getting petrol for his bike inside the fuel station. FIRs have been registered in both cases. (HT File)

After the mishap, the accused managed to escape. On being informed, the Koomkalan police registered an FIR against the accused, who is yet to be identified. The police handed over the child’s body to his family after conducting a post-mortem examination. The victim was lone child of his parents.

According to deceased’s father Sandeep Jaiswal of Bhagpur village, the incident occurred around 8 pm when he was travelling with his wife and children on a motorcycle from Machhiwara towards Kohara. While stopping to refuel at a petrol pump, he asked his wife and children to wait outside. During this brief moment, Param walked a short distance ahead, slipping from his mother’s grasp.

At the same time, a “speeding” white car heading towards Machhiwara hit the child, causing fatal injuries. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The injured was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

ASI Sanjeev Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been registered against the unidentified driver. The police have been scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

In Ashok Nagar, one-and-a-half-year-old Mohammad Anish was hit by a pickup vehicle at around 5 pm on Sunday. The Salem Tabri police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Rahul Mahajan of Khajoor Chowk, Salem Tabri, and a manhunt has been launched for his arrest.

Complainant Mohammad Amir, father of the victim, said a factory is located near his house and a number of vehicle pass through the street to load and unload goods. He said Anish was playing outside the house in the street when a pickup vehicle crushed him to death. The accused driver fled. Area residents gathered and went to the factory but workers locked the unit and escaped.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the matter, said a CCTV installed near the spot showed that the accused driver did not notice the child and crushed him to death. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.