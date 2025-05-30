Ludhiana: Two kids of COVID victim test +ve, under quarantine, say officials

Two children, a son and a daughter, of the 40-year-old Uttar Pradesh native who succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday in Chandigarh, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, health officials confirmed today. The RT PCR lab at the Civil Hospital has not reported any recent surge in COVID-19 testing. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased, a worker in Ludhiana, was admitted to ESI Hospital on May 23 with breathlessness before being referred to Chandigarh on May 26 as his condition worsened.

Following the man’s death, the health department initiated contact tracing and testing. Of the five family members tested, the deceased’s wife and two other children returned negative results. Additionally, ten individuals who came into contact with the patient at ESI Hospital have also tested negative for the infection.

Health officials noted that the two infected children are asymptomatic and have been placed in quarantine.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur emphasised that the department is fully equipped and prepared to handle any potential health challenges, including those related to COVID-19.

“Our teams are on high alert, and we have robust protocols in place to tackle any conditions that may arise, including monitoring for new variants and ensuring adequate testing and isolation facilities,” she said. Dr Kaur urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with health officials if contacted, reiterating that “there is no need for panic.”

She also noted the current strains of the virus were mild and asked people to exercise standard hygienic practices to stay safe.

“The current COVID-19 strains are generally reported to be mild, and our hospitals are well-prepared. We urge people to continue maintaining good hygiene practices, wear masks in crowded areas, and consult healthcare professionals for any health concerns or COVID-like symptoms,” she said.

It was also disclosed that the deceased had a pre-existing condition, having been hospitalized last year for a Hepatitis B infection. The RT PCR lab at the Civil Hospital has not reported any recent surge in COVID-19 testing, with officials stating that the number of people coming for tests remains consistent with usual levels.