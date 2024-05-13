Ludhiana: Two men held with 515gm heroin

The special task force (STF) Ludhiana Range arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 515 gm heroin from their possession. The STF also confiscated the car in which they were carrying the contraband. The accused have been identified as Palwinder Singh alias Pappu, 30, of Akkuwal village in Sidhwan Bet and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, 22, of Khurdsaidpur village in Sidhwan Bet (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Palwinder Singh alias Pappu, 30, of Akkuwal village in Sidhwan Bet and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, 22, of Khurdsaidpur village in Sidhwan Bet.

Sub-inspector Makhan Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana Range, said that they received information that the accused are travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Celerio car from Sidhwan Bet to Moti Nagar side to deliver the consignment. The STF set up a checkpoint near Vardhman Chowk and stopped the accused for checking. On checking, they found 515 gm heroin from the dashboard of the car.

The sub-inspector added the accused Palwinder Singh is already facing trial in a drug peddling case. He also uses the contraband for personal consumption, they added. The other accused does not have a past record. The STF is questioning the accused to find out from where they procured the heroin and where they were supposed to deliver it. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused at STF Mohali police station.