Ludhiana: Two Phillaur residents held, 256 cartons of illegal liquor recovered
Ludhiana: Two Phillaur residents held, 256 cartons of illegal liquor recovered

Khanna police have arrested 18 people in cases of drug peddling and liquor smuggling, in 11 separate cases, since December 3; latest added are two individuals who were arrested near the Neelon Canal Bridge for smuggling 256 cartons of illegal liquor in a truck on December 22
A case under sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against two Phillaur residents for smuggling 256 cartons of illegal liquor in Ludhiana (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Two individuals were on Wednesday arrested near the Neelon Canal Bridge for smuggling illegal liquor. The police recovered 256 cartons of liquor from their possession and impounded the truck being used for transport.

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh and Gurmukh Ram of Phillaur, Jalandhar.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Balwinder Singh said the police recovered the alcohol after checking near the Neelon Canal Bridge a truck following a tip-off.

A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the Samrala police station.

The SSP said the Khanna police have arrested 18 people in cases of drug peddling and liquor smuggling, in 11 separate cases, since December 3. He added that the police have also recovered 50gm smack, 21kg ganjha, 500 intoxicant tablets, 160 injections, 120 intoxicant capsules, 300gm opium, 65 gm heroin and 3,084 bottles of illegal liquor in the period.

