Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two private firm employees robbed of 1.5 lakh at gunpoint
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Two private firm employees robbed of 1.5 lakh at gunpoint

Ram Singh of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan said he worked with a private firm and used to collect cash from market for the company
The accused injured the duo with sharp-edged weapons while threatening them at gunpoint. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four miscreants robbed two employees of a private firm of 1.5 lakh at gunpoint on Bhaini Gujra Link road in Sidhwan Bet on Thursday evening.

The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are yet to be unidentified, and initiated an investigation.

Ram Singh of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan said he worked with a private firm and used to collect cash from market for the company.

On Thursday, he, along with his co-worker Ramesh Kumar, was going to the company’s office to deposit 1.5 lakh, he told the police.

When they reached Bhaini Gujra Link road in Sidhwan Bet, four miscreants turned up there on two bikes, he added.

They knocked him down and injured the duo with sharp-edged weapons while threatening them at gunpoint. The accused then snatched the bag containing the cash from them and fled.

After the miscreants left the place, the victims informed the police.

Sub-inspector Dalwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the unidentified accused.

RELATED STORIES

The police are also scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the culprits, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP