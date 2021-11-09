Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Two snatching incident reported in a day
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Two snatching incident reported in a day

Two cases of snatching were reported from different parts of the city on Sunday
Two cases of snatching were reported from different parts of the city on Sunday. (AFP)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 02:02 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two cases of snatching were reported from different parts of the city on Sunday. In one of the cases, police managed to arrest two persons within hours of the crime.

In the first case, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone of a pedestrian. The victim, Vipan Kumar, 26, of Ajit Nagar, was returning home with his cousin at the time of the incident. An FIR against unidentified persons was registered at Salem Tabri police station in this regard.

In the second case, Moti Nagar police arrested two persons hours after they snatched a commuter’s mobile phone. The accused have been identified as Shekhar Kumar and Sunny Kumar of EWS Colony.

Sub-inspector Sulakkhan Singh said the accused snatched the phone of Avadh Kumar of Beantpura.

