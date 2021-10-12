Ludhiana: Two taxi drivers held with 1.25 kg heroin

A special task force arrested two taxi drivers and seized 1.25kg heroin from them on Saturday.

The STF also seized the vehicle used to smuggle the drugs. The accused had an‘On Covid-19 duty, health department’ tag on the windshield of the vehicle to avoid police checking.

The accused are Gurpreet Singh, 38, of Ramgarh Road and Harsewak Singh, 41, of Housing Board Colony. Both the accused are drug addicts themselves and indulged in the drug peddling to meet their need for drugs.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF (Ludhiana Range) said tahy had installed a checkpoint on the Delhi national highway near Gurudwara Atarsar Sahib in Doraha where the accused were stopped and frisked.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the STF Police Station in Mohali. The accused said they both work as taxi drivers and would purchase heroin from Delhi and supply it to their customers in Ludhiana and its nearby villages.

Harsewak said that he had purchased his car with the help of a loan, but due to the reduction in earnings had not able to pay the instalments of the car.

Gurpreet is also facing trial in a drug peddling cases. He was out on bail, but had started peddling again.