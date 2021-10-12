Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two taxi drivers held with 1.25 kg heroin
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Two taxi drivers held with 1.25 kg heroin

The taxi drivers were arrested by a special task force of the Ludhiana police while the accused were bringing the heroin to Ludhiana from New Delhi
The accused said they both work as taxi drivers and would purchase heroin from Delhi and supply it to their customers in Ludhiana and its nearby villages. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A special task force arrested two taxi drivers and seized 1.25kg heroin from them on Saturday.

The STF also seized the vehicle used to smuggle the drugs. The accused had an‘On Covid-19 duty, health department’ tag on the windshield of the vehicle to avoid police checking.

The accused are Gurpreet Singh, 38, of Ramgarh Road and Harsewak Singh, 41, of Housing Board Colony. Both the accused are drug addicts themselves and indulged in the drug peddling to meet their need for drugs.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF (Ludhiana Range) said tahy had installed a checkpoint on the Delhi national highway near Gurudwara Atarsar Sahib in Doraha where the accused were stopped and frisked.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the STF Police Station in Mohali. The accused said they both work as taxi drivers and would purchase heroin from Delhi and supply it to their customers in Ludhiana and its nearby villages.

Harsewak said that he had purchased his car with the help of a loan, but due to the reduction in earnings had not able to pay the instalments of the car.

RELATED STORIES

Gurpreet is also facing trial in a drug peddling cases. He was out on bail, but had started peddling again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bajra procurement proving to be a double-edged sword for Haryana government

Kurali road mishap claims youth’s life

Mohali police yet to arrest Youth Akali Dal leader’s killers

Coal crisis: No power cuts planned in Chandigarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP