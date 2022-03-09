Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Two women arrested with 3.5kg cannabis
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Two women arrested with 3.5kg cannabis

Two women were arrested for drug peddling and 3
The accused were heading towards Amritsar in a Maruti Swift car when a team of the Khanna Police stopped them for checking. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two women were arrested for drug peddling and 3.5kg cannabis was recovered from them on Tuesday.

The accused are Sarvani alias Sunita, 36, and Preeto alias Jyoti, 30, of Malak village in Jagraon. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharman, in-charge, CIA 2 staff, said the accused were arrested during a special checking near the interstate bus terminal after the team recovered 3.5kg cannabis from their possession.

A case under section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

3 arrested with 650gm heroin

Three people were arrested with 650gm heroin on Tuesday.

The accused were heading towards Amritsar in a Maruti Swift car when a team of the Khanna Police stopped them for checking. The accused are Jagwant Singh of Chandigarh Mohalla, Fatehabad in Tarn Taran, Sarbjit Singh of Sekhupura Mohalla, Jandiala Guru of Amritsar and Surinder Singh of Tarn Taran.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP Khanna) J Elanchezhian said the accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Libra village. “Jagwant was driving the car, Sarbjit was sitting next to him and Surinder was sitting on the back seat.They had brought the consignment from Delhi and were going to deliver it in residential areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran.”

RELATED STORIES

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the Sadar Khanna Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP