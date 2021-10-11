Ludhiana: Two youths held for snatching, vehicle-lifting

The CIA Staff-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested two youths on charges of snatchings and vehicle-lifting on Saturday and recovered two stolen motorcycles and a mobile phone from their possession.

The accused had allegedly installed fake number plates on the bikes.

They have been identified as Inderpreet Singh alias Mithu, 22, of Gobind Nagar and Aditya Shukla alias Kali, 19, of Kot Mangal Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said police arrested duo near Matharu Chowk following a tip-off. The two were crossing the area on their motorcycles when cops noticed that the number plates were fake.

On being questioned, the accused confessed that they had stolen the bikes from different locations. They also confessed to snatching mobile phones and cash from commuters.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 379-B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Shimlapuri police station. The accused are school dropouts. They told cops that they took to crime for easy money.

