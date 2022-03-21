Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Blues lifts the trophy
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Blues lifts the trophy

Batting first at U-16 Junior Cricket League tournament being held in Ludhiana, LDCA Blues put together a score of 153 runs losing four wickets in their 40-over innings
LDCA Blues flashing victory sign after winning U-16 Junior Cricket League being held at GRD Academy in Ludhiana, (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

LDCA Blues lifted the U-16 Junior Cricket League tournament trophy after defeating LDCA Reds by ten runs at GRD Academy on Monday.

Batting first, LDCA Blues put together a score of 153 runs losing four wickets in their 40-over innings.

Sargunveer and Shabd Tangri played important knocks of 52 and 40 runs respectively for the winning side.

While Kirat took two wickets conceding 31 runs, Karanveer and Ayush Gupta took a wicket each.

Chasing an easy target, the LDCA Reds were wrapped up at 143 runs in 39.5 overs.

Kirat Dhawan remained the top scorer for the losing side with 60 runs and Karan Sidhu scored 25 runs for the team.

Meanwhile, Shabd and Sajan took three wickets each to clinch the victory for the team. Adhiraj, Chirag and Savinay took a wicket each

While Shabd Tangri was awarded the man of the match trophy, Kirat Dhawan was declared the man of the tournament.

Sajan Dhillon received the best bowler award and Armaan Walia bagged the best wicket-keeper award.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP