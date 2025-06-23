Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
Ludhiana U-19 women’s cricket team seal semifinal berth

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The district cricket association’s chairman Sunny Khosla and co-chairman Daksh Azad congratulated the players and praised the efforts of coach Ramanpreet Kaur

The Ludhiana under-19 women’s cricket team has secured a spot in the semifinals of the Punjab Inter-District Under-19 Women’s Tournament 2025-26, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. The team clinched a solid 74-run win against Bathinda in a thrilling match held at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

The Ludhiana under-19 women’s cricket team after securing a spot in the semifinals of the Punjab Inter-District Under-19 Women’s Tournament 2025-26, organized by the Punjab Cricket Association. (HT Photo)
The Ludhiana under-19 women’s cricket team after securing a spot in the semifinals of the Punjab Inter-District Under-19 Women’s Tournament 2025-26, organized by the Punjab Cricket Association. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana won the toss and elected to bat first. The team put up a powerful show with the bat, led by Divya Rajput, who smashed a brilliant 128 runs off just 95 balls. She was well supported by Parineeti with a steady 54 runs off 90 balls, Chinmay Jain who added 51 off 52, and Manya Verma who chipped in with 50 from 53 deliveries. With this strong batting display, Ludhiana posted a formidable total of 305 runs in 50 overs.

Chasing the target, Bathinda gave a tough fight. Alice Paul scored a gritty 106 runs off 127 balls and Rujula added 68 runs from 113 balls. However, Ludhiana’s disciplined bowling attack kept the pressure on. Mauli Gosal led the charge with four wickets in seven overs, while Chinmay Jain grabbed two wickets in her 10-over spell. Parineeti and Shubhreet also struck crucial blows, each taking a wicket to derail Bathinda’s chase. Bathinda ended their innings at 231 for 9 in 50 overs.

With this win, Ludhiana advanced to the semifinals. The district cricket association’s chairman Sunny Khosla and co-chairman Daksh Azad congratulated the players and praised the efforts of coach Ramanpreet Kaur. They extended their best wishes for the upcoming semifinal clash on Monday, which will also be played at the Mullanpur Stadium.

