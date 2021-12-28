Ludhiana | UCPMA releases 2022 calendar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chairperson Joginder Kumar, along with the office bearers and the senior members of UCPMA honoured Mamta Ashu on the occasion. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Congress leader Mamta Ashu released the 2022 calendar of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) at UCPMS Complex, Gill Road, on Monday.

Chairperson Joginder Kumar, along with the office bearers and the senior members of UCPMA honoured Mamta Ashu on the occasion.

Mamta lauded the efficient working of UCPMA, in a time when over 15,000 people were vaccinated in UCPMA.

Sunny Bhalla, councilor who accompanied Mamta assured his services for the UCPMA members.

