Ludhiana: Uneven manholes a risk for commuters

Poorly maintained manhole covers have turned city roads dangerous, making navigating through them a tough task, said locals and commuters, urging the authorities concerned to take immediate corrective measures. A local says MC opened manholes for repairs near Pratap Chowk two weeks ago, but they have not been levelled so far. (Manish/HT)

Residents expressed ire over what they said was a lack of prompt action from the municipal corporation (MC). They said these manholes, either too above the road-level or too far sunk, are among the main causes of recurring accidents.

According to the commuters, Pratap Chowk link road, Samrala Chowk, bus stand area, Jeevan Nagar and Focal Point are among the worst-hit areas.

Bhagwan Nagar Colony resident Akash Mehta said, “It is frustrating to see the non-chalant stance of civic authorities. Two weeks ago, MC had opened several manholes for sewer repairs near Pratap Chowk, but they have not been levelled so far. To make matters worse, there are no cautionary signboards. The stretch sees heavy traffic round the clock and is dangerous, especially at night.”

However, MC authorities maintained that the situation was not as bad.

MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said levelling manholes is the responsibility of different departments depending on the road type.

“Whenever we get complaints, we inspect the area and take corrective measures. It is the responsibility of junior engineer or sub-divisional officer concerned to ensure that no manholes remain uneven,” he said.

Building and roads branch sub-divisional officer Simar said, “I have instructed the team to inspect the affected areas and take corrective measures.”

Commuters said the situation becomes even more dangerous as visibility dips with the setting sun.

Richa Sharma, a local who frequently commutes through Samrala Chowk, said, “Two-wheelers and cyclists suffer the most. Samrala Chowk is a vital junction, with a relentless flow of vehicles headed for Chandigarh, Amritsar, Delhi and Ambala. The misaligned manholes compound the risk of serious accidents.”

Punjab State Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma pointed out that a lack of coordination between the operations and maintenance (O&M) and B&R wings of the MC is responsible for the uneven manholes.

He said, “Manholes must be properly levelled to ensure safety. The O&M wing should address any maintenance issues and the B&R branch must ensure that repairs and new constructions adhere to safety standards. Authorities, contractors and consultants responsible for road design, construction and maintenance are legally bound to follow safety standards under the Motor Vehicles Act. Any negligence can have serious legal consequences.”