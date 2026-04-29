Ludhiana: Unidentified bikers open fire at house in Jagraon village, cops suspect old rivalry

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at the main gate of a house in Roomi village in the early hours of Tuesday, following which police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police outside the house that was targeted by unidentified assailants at Roomi village in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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According to police, complainant Paramjit Kaur stated that she lives in the house with her two minor children, while her husband has been working in Canada for the past three years. Her mother-in-law, Malkit Kaur, had been staying at a relative’s house for the past few weeks. She told police that the family had gone to sleep after dinner when, between 2.20 am and 2.30 am, they heard loud noises resembling firecrackers. In the morning, they found multiple bullet marks on the main gate, with around six shots having pierced it.

Police said preliminary examination of CCTV footage showed two unidentified youths arriving on a motorcycle, stopping near the house, firing at the gate and fleeing the spot.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh said, “A case has been registered against unidentified accused and we are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police said no injuries were reported in the incident, though the firing caused damage to the property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said no injuries were reported in the incident, though the firing caused damage to the property. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials suspect an old rivalry behind the attack. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and trace the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials suspect an old rivalry behind the attack. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and trace the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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