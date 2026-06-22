Ludhiana: UP-bound bus erupts in flames, close shave for 80 passengers

Passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh had a close shave on Sunday afternoon. when a sleeper bus caught fire near Beeja in Khanna. The blaze, which reportedly started from the rear portion of the vehicle, spread rapidly and engulfed the bus within minutes, forcing passengers to scramble for safety.

The sleeper bus in flames on the national highway near Beeja in Khanna on Sunday. Preliminary findings indicate that a technical fault may have triggered the fire. (HT Photo)

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Some passengers sustained minor burn injuries in the incident, police said, adding that though the passengers, including women, children and elderly persons, were evacuated safely, their belongings were gutted in the blaze. The bus had deported from Jalandhar.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly within minutes, leaving little time for passengers to retrieve their luggage and valuables. The driver and conductor acted swiftly after noticing the fire and immediately pulled over the bus before evacuating the passengers.

Panic gripped the vehicle as smoke filled the sleeper coach, with passengers rushing towards the exits to save themselves. Some passengers sustained minor burn injuries during the hurried evacuation and were provided first aid at the spot.

Passengers said those sitting on the rear seats were the first to notice the smoke and flames.

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{{^usCountry}} Prem Kumar, a labourer from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, said he was travelling with his wife and daughter after boarding the bus from Partap Chowk in Ludhiana. “Passengers sitting at the back raised an alarm after noticing the flames. Everyone rushed towards the doors as the driver stopped the bus. We managed to jump out, but all our luggage and cash kept inside were burnt,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prem Kumar, a labourer from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, said he was travelling with his wife and daughter after boarding the bus from Partap Chowk in Ludhiana. “Passengers sitting at the back raised an alarm after noticing the flames. Everyone rushed towards the doors as the driver stopped the bus. We managed to jump out, but all our luggage and cash kept inside were burnt,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another passenger, Gian Ram, said he noticed smoke coming from the rear side of the bus, which soon turned into flames. He alerted other passengers but suffered minor burns on his hand during the evacuation.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot and battled the flames for nearly an hour before bringing the fire under control. However, by then, the bus had been completely damaged.

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Swati Tiwana, SDM Khanna, visited the spot and reviewed the rescue and relief arrangements. The administration facilitated assistance for the affected passengers and made arrangements for their onward journey, she said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

“Preliminary findings indicate that a possible technical fault may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause will be established after a detailed probe,” said a police officer.