Ludhiana: Vacancies of teachers soar in Ludhiana govt schools

Government schools in Ludhiana are facing a shortage of teachers following a wave of transfers on March 31, leaving many institutions struggling to maintain adequate teaching staff. The crisis has raised concerns over the quality of education, particularly as the academic session has already begun. The situation is expected to deteriorate further as teachers have been directed to apply for transfers to Schools of Eminence (SOEs) by April 4. (HT Photo)

The situation is expected to deteriorate further as teachers have been directed to apply for transfers to Schools of Eminence (SOEs) by April 4. While the initiative aims to strengthen these select institutions, it is likely to deplete faculty numbers in other government schools, especially in rural areas where teacher shortages are already severe.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, highlighted the gravity of the issue, saying that last month alone, four lecturers, one principal, and the deputy district education officer (secondary) retired, leaving key positions vacant. “At present, 75 principal posts remain unfilled, along with over 200 lecturer vacancies. Despite the start of a new academic year, these vacancies remain unaddressed,” he said, adding that not a single principal has been appointed in the past four years.

Principals who remain in service are under immense pressure, often being assigned administrative duties for multiple schools.

A government schoolteacher, speaking on anonymity, questioned how the state expected to increase student enrollment when schools were severely understaffed. “On one hand, the government promotes its education model, but on the other, schools are left without teachers and heads,” the teacher said.

Tehal Singh Sarabha, secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Union, Punjab, criticised the government’s focus on SOEs while neglecting other institutions. “What is the point of transferring teachers to SOEs if their previous positions remain vacant? Rural schools will suffer the most,” he said.

In response, district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madaan has assured that teachers transferring to SOEs would be replaced through timely promotions and transfers.