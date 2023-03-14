Ludhiana: Vacancy at Aam Aadmi Clinics, interview for 30 medical officer posts conducted

Interview for recruitment of 30 medical officers in Aam Aadmi Clinics were conducted in civil hospital on Tuesday. Out of 189 candidates, who applied for the post, around 140 appeared for the interview.

The interview began at 9 am and ended by evening. Five teams were created by the district health authorities, with each team consisting of three members, for the purpose of conducting interviews. Additionally, another five teams, also consisting of three members each, were formed for the purpose of verifying documents.

Among the interviewers were ADC Amit Panchal, ADC Amarjeet, ADC Rahul Chaba,civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur, district family planning officer Harpreet, assistant civil surgeon Vivek Kataria, medical specialist Harvinder and medical surgeon Davinder.

The government has initiated the recruitment process for medical officers, pharmacists, and clinic assistants for 30 new Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district. A total of 1,778 candidates have applied for these positions.

Ludhiana district has as many as 43 Aam Aadmi Clinics and as per sources, 30 fresh AACs are likely to open in the district in the third phase.

The government has set a payment rate of ₹50 per patient for medical officers, ₹12 per patient for pharmacists and ₹11 per patient for clinic assistants.

Moga-based candidate Arshdeep Singh, an MBBS said,”I am seeking employment on an OPD basis. We have spent so much on education and need job now.”

Davinderpal Singh, a resident of Samrala, has expressed his appreciation for the idea of Aam Aadmi Clinics, but he has also raised concerns about the payment criteria not being attractive enough. He believes that this could be a sign that the government is promoting privatisation in the health sector.

Harvinder Singh, a resident of Jarkhad village in Ludhiana, has stated that he finds the job’s timing to be appealing, and the salary package to be quite attractive, as it includes a fixed incentive of 50 cases.

Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana, has mentioned that being a girl, it is challenging for her to move to another city. However, the proximity of Aam Aadmi Clinics to her residence has attracted her to the job, and the timing of the job also fits her schedule.

Apart from this, 613 pharmacists have applied for 30 medical officers’ post and their interview will be conducted on Wednesday.

