Ludhiana varsities’ faculty attend launch of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’

The faculty and students of two city universities virtually attended the launch of “Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth” on Monday.

Faculty members of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) attended the video conference launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of “Viksit Bharat”. The PM addressed the vice-chancellors of the universities, heads of institutes and faculty members in a workshop organised at Raj Bhawans across the country.

The PM, while launching the initiative, underscored the need to create a youth army to look after the nation’s interest, and impressed upon the youths to think out of box, be punctual and follow traffic rules.

As part of the programme, Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, and histeam, attended the event at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

“Viksit Bharat @2047 initiative is important to get feedback in the form of innovative ideas from the students,” said Dr Singh.

The launch was attended by students and faculty from the College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.

The university colleges will plan several activities from December 11 to 25 to encourage students to participate in “Ideas4Viksit Bharat” and its social media campaigns.

Vice-chancellor of PAU hailed the PM’s initiative of addressing the youths “who are nation-builders and future of the country.”

PAU organises poster-making competition on “Management thoughts and quotes”

The School of Business Studies (SBS) at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday organised a poster-making competition on the theme “Management thoughts and quotes”.

The competition constituted 13 groups of MBA and MBA (agri-Business) students.

Students Aastha Rishi, Vipanpreet, Randeep, Abhishek, Kuljeetpal, Jaspinder and Gagandeep secured the first position

The second-place holders were Ashita Jain, Baljot Kaur, Barjesh Minhas, Charanjot Kaur, Danish Vohra, Gurleen Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur.

The third prize was bagged by Aarish Kamboj, Aditi, Avantika, Bhupesh Sharma, Diljot Singh, Gautam Sharma and Gurpujan Singh Bains.

Besides, a consolation prize was won by Maisnam Dhaneshwori, Gokulnath V, Arpita Sharma, Muskan Bharti, Tarnveer Singh, Paramvir Singh and Himanshi Sharma.