Ludhiana VB arrests ACP Nirdosh, her reader on graft charges

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Nirdosh Kaur, assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-Women Cell in Ludhiana and her reader Beant Singh on graft charges on Thursday. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Nirdosh Kaur, assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-Women Cell in Ludhiana and her reader Beant Singh on graft charges on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A VB spokesperson said the accused was caught red-handed while accepting a second instalment of bribe.

The spokesperson said both the police personnel have been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Pritpal Kumar, a resident of Goudha village in Bathinda district.

“The complainant has approached the VB and recorded his statement that five years ago his nephew Ashwani Kumar solemnised marriage with a Ludhiana woman. After marriage relations of both became strained and his nephew’s wife had moved a complaint against him at Women Cell Ludhiana,” the spokesperson said.

The complainant further alleged that during enquiry proceedings of this complaint, Beant Singh, reader, introduced him (Pritpal) to women ACP. After the meeting, the reader demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh from him to favour his nephew. The deal was finally settled at ₹60,000.

The complainant further alleged that on July 29 he handed over ₹30,000 to the reader in the presence of ACP as a first instalment and was asked to pay the remaining amount on August 1.

The complainant handed over a recording of the conversation to the VB as evidence.

The spokesperson said a case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range, against both the accused.

The accused will be produced before the court on Friday, he added.